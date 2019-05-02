Maverick entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, a.k.a ‘Charlyboy’, on Wednesday returned to the music stage to thrill fans at the 2019 edition of ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’ show in Abuja.

CharlyBoy, singer/songwriter and former president of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), alongside his dancers, held audience to electrifying performances at the Transcorp Hilton.

The show, put together by Yankee Entertainment was a night of humour and glamour as both upcoming and established artistes took turns to entertain the crowd before the ‘Areafada’ came on stage.

The 68-year-old showbiz maestro who released his debut highlife album over three decades ago performed his latest recorded advocacy songs, ‘Na we be Government’, ‘Our Mumudondo’, among others.

Lyrics of the songs were largely motivational, urging citizens to be patriotic and to hold leaders accountable in order to collectively build a virile nation.

CharlyBoy said that he decided to use music as a tool to inspire ordinary Nigerians, especially youths, to realise that power truly belong to them, NAN reports.

The “Nwata Miss” crooner explained that he was leading an advocacy and enlightenment campaign on the “Social Contract” to Nigerians across all backgrounds.

“Music has been my age-long passion, and this time I am using it to awake the consciousness of all Nigerians, no matter where they are, towards building the country they desire.

“A lot of Nigerians do not believe they have a say in the affairs of their country, and this makes them to be docile.

“The Social Contract Initiative is designed as a contract between the citizen and the elected officials to collectively build a nation of our dreams.

“It is a contract between the people and the government at all levels, that citizens, will vote, pay taxes and be patriotic.

“However, citizens also require that government provide basic amenities, protect human rights and guarantee the security of lives and property.

“Citizens will do their part and political leaders should also fulfill their obligations as promised in their manifesto, and as required by the constitution,” he said.

Dr Udy Okon, Executive Director of Youth Alive Foundation, commended CharlyBoy and his ‘Ourmumudondo’ team for “championing the course for national rebirth.”

“CharlyBoy has passion for a better country, and that is taking him across the country with the message of building a better Nigeria through good leadership,” she said.

