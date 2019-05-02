Imo Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on the state governor-elect, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, to carry the youth along when he is sworn-in.

The Council made the call when a delegation of its State Executive Council (SEC) paid a courtesy visit to the Director General, Ihedioha Campaign Council, Dr Vin Udokwu, in his office in Owerri on Thursday.

Led by the Council’s Chairman in Imo, Mr Humphrey Osuji, the delegation felicitated with Ihedioha over his victory in the 2019 polls and presented Udokwu with an award of honour as “Imo youth icon of equity” in recognition of his role in carrying the youth along.

Presenting the award, Osuji said that the youth are usually associated with strength, adventure, vision and impulsiveness and can either build or destroy a society, depending on their state of national orientation and corporate consciousness.

According to him, the main causes of woes associated with the youth range from poverty of the mind to bankruptcy of purposeful leadership.

He charged the governor-elect to harness talents yet untapped in the youth so as to distract them from vices, noting that the youth constitute 70 per cent of the entire population of Nigeria and over 80 per cent of voting population.

