The Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organisations (BASNEC) has urged the State Government to employ more primary healthcare workers for effective service delivery.

Mr Sukumun Ezekiel, BASNEC’s Programme Officer, made the appeal in Bauchi on Thursday at the end of a Primary Healthcare Centres advocacy meeting.

He said the coalition believed that primary healthcare centres required immediate attention.

“Primary healthcare centres, particularly those in the rural areas lack equipment and drugs, they are even overstretched due to the shortage of manpower.

“The centres require more manpower to ensure effective service delivery, by so doing maternal and infant health will be improved,” he said.

Ezekiel further said that BASNEC remained committed to its advocacy mission of making stakeholders to play active roles in improving the primary healthcare sector.

“We have remained committed to this advocacy since the past one year, government and other stakeholders need to work together to ensure a vibrant and service-oriented sector.

“The government needs to evolve minimum service package policies that will enable the poor citizens to access basic health services,” he said.

According to him, the policy will ensure that primary healthcare centres across the state have standard drugs, basic equipment, water and sanitation facilities.

Speaking earlier, Mr Jinjiri Garba, the BASNEC Chairman in the state, appealed to the state government to provide funding for healthcare services.

He stated that the meeting was aimed at evaluating the one-year advocacy project undertaken by BASNEC on primary healthcare in the state.

Garba, however, commended the state government for allocating 16 per cent of the state budget to the health sector.

