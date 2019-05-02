Jürgen Klopp stated his pride in Liverpool’s performance at Camp Nou, where Barcelona took control of their Champions League semi-final with a 3-0 win on Wednesday night.

The Reds were beaten by the La Liga side despite creating a number of chances in Spain, with Luis Suarez’s first-half opener followed by two Lionel Messi strikes after the interval.

In his post-match press conference, Klopp reflected on the details of the game, where the result leaves his side’s chances of reaching the final, and more.

Read a summary below…

On whether Liverpool deserved more than they got…

I’m not sure if we deserved a lot more than we got; we played a really good football game but at the end they scored three and we didn’t score, so that’s easy to accept. In football you have different things as a manager you have to judge. For me, it’s very important how we played and I’m completely happy, I told the boys I’m proud of how we played. I think it was the best away game in the Champions League, not only this year, last year included. Against a side like this, playing this kind of football I was completely happy. We played between the lines, we didn’t play through, we were in the box, we had really good chances and caused them a lot of problems – that’s good.

The Champions League is now like this: if you lose away it’s not a massive problem, it can happen, as long as you score a goal. That’s the problem tonight, we didn’t score that goal, so that makes our life now not easy, to be honest. But from my point of view my boys gained a lot of respect again for the way they played, how they developed. I had so much fun, really, in that game but at the end we lost it and that’s now not really funny. But I’m long enough in the business that I had to learn to accept things like this and I do that obviously. That’s it.

