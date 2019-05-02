Yusuf Muhammed

A victim of the Abule Egba pipeline fire which destroyed property running into billions of Naira has cried out for help from good spirited Nigerians.

The fire which occurred on 19 December, 2018 at Abule-Egba/Abule-Taylor in Ifako-Ijaiye of Lagos State was caused by the activities of vandals stealing PMS from the pipeline.

The fire destroyed several houses and a car mart, containing over 16 exotic vehicles of different makes and models.

James Adeosun, the owner of PILLAR AUTOMOBILE, the car mart besides JustRite Mall at Samar Petroleum Filling Station Abule-Egba Junction, Lagos also denied reports that he died during the incident.

In an interview with PMNEWS, Adeosun said he is still alive but struggling to survive since the unfortunate incident.

He described as true reports that he collapsed when he saw the magnitude of the destruction of his vehicles and was hospitalized at different hospitals for several months, but he is alive battling with indebtedness to his clients and banks.

The fire destroyed everything I have. I lost several millions of Naira and seriously indebted to many business partners and clients who trade with me because I don’t own all the vehicles and several properties and documents destroyed in my office.

”Although the grace of God is there but living has been very difficult for me since that incident, because it sent me out of business and as a family man, it’s a big calamity on my family,” he stated.

He showed pictures, previous media interviews, reports on the incident and official acknowledgement of Letters of Appeal for help, written through his lawyers – OKENILE LEGAL SERVICES to NNPC, NEMA, LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT, LASEMA and other personalities but no help yet.

He called on good Nigerians to help him back to life and business, as the yoke is too big for him to bear.

He implored Nigerians to contact him or his solicitors at their office or on telephone +2348028305666.

