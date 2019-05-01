The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commended the Federal Government over the release of Zainab Aliyu from Saudi Arabia, who was falsely accused of drug trafficking.

The Head, Public Affairs of NAHCON, Mrs Fatima Usara, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja

Usara also said that the commission commanded the unwavering drive by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards securing the pilgrim’s release from prison

“Equally, NAHCON hails all the efforts by our various missions in Saudi Arabia towards achieving the same objective.

“Also commendable is the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for honouring the investigations carried out to prove the victims’ innocence.

“Indeed, the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Adnan Bin Mahmoud Bostaji, and other diplomats played vital roles in the correspondence that led to the release of our fellow citizen from jail.”

Usara said NAHCON warned travellers to remain vigilant over their luggage to avoid falling prey to unscrupulous drug couriers waiting to ferry their illicit consignments through unsuspecting persons.

“This warning is very necessary considering the fact that the peak of Ramadan Umrah is approaching,” she said.

Zainab Aliyu, a student of Yusuf Maitama-Sule University, Kano, was arrested in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 25, 2018, for alleged drug trafficking.

She travelled to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj with her relatives.

