The Rivers State Government on Wednesday announced the lifting of the ban on promotions of workers in the state civil service.

Gov. Nyesom Wike, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, disclosed this at the 2019 Workers Day Celebration at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia in Port Harcourt.

Wike said that the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission had already been directed to conduct interviews and effect the promotion of Civil Servants to their next salary grades.

He said that he had also approved the recruitment of Rivers indigenes to fill existing vacancies from retired staffs as part of efforts to strengthen the commission for effective service delivery to the people.

Wike said that the government, under his watch, was committed to tackling social issues by creating the enabling environment for the private sector to create jobs and empower unemployed youths in the state.

“We are also strengthening our educational system to ensure that our graduates are imbued with appropriate skills and the mindset to become job creators rather than job seekers.

“We will also continue to implement effective policies and programmes that will address and lift our people from poverty to economic prosperity,” Wike said.

