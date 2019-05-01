Comedian, King Bright has described actress Regina Daniels as the biggest Yahoo girl ever for marrying 59-year old billionaire Ned Nwoko.

According to him, Daniels got married to the old man who already has four wives all because of money.

“#reginadaniels You are the biggest Yahoo girl ever. Na yahoo yahoo plus you do this old man jor,” he said on his Instagram page.

On the video showing Daniels dancing with Ned, Nwoko said: “this is disrespectful to this old man. I said it before that this girl is doing this old man Yahoo+ and harry song just confirmed it jokingly while performing make una still pity am na haba.”

He told Daniels not to hide her husband again, saying that if he had gone out with Ned, he should take pictures and put them on her page instead of hiding things.

