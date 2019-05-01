Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has decided to nail her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, by revealing that he cannot stay more than 40 seconds in a woman.

He revealed this in an interview with Daddy Freeze on Youtube.

The actress told Freeze that her ex-husband had a serious sexual problem.

Freeze was trying to stop her from revealing the serious sex problem, by saying ‘Tonto stop’, but a deviant Tonto Dike splashed it out, saying that Olakunle had premature ejaculation.

“My ex-husband can not stay more than 40 seconds in a woman. Our longest sex was 1 minute and that is when we had our son King,” she said.

Watch video here:

'Churchill can't last sexually for more than 40 seconds. My son was the longest sex, he only lasted for 1 minutes.' ~ Tonto Dikeh Tells Daddy Freeze of her ex-husband's sexual problem. See more: https://t.co/CCn5LS2WpM #TontoDikeh #Churchill #ChurchillOlakunle pic.twitter.com/Gz8IYYsXjg — TVC (@TVCconnect) May 1, 2019

