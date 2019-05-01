The Nigeria Police Force, Abuja says it has apprehended one of the suspected kidnappers of the Chairman of UBEC, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, and his daughter, Yesmin Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed and daughter who were kidnapped Monday along the Abuja-Kaduna highway have since been released and undergoing medical investigations in an undisclosed hospital.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement Tuesday evening, said one suspect had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, while investigations were ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

According to Mr Mba, one AK-47 rifle was also recovered from the suspect who is currently in custody.

“Dr Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, the Chairman of UBEC and his daughter, Yesmin Mohammed, who were kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna expressway have been released.

“Meanwhile, one male suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime. One AK 47 rifle also recovered. Investigation into the incident is on-going.”

