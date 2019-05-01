Members of National Union of Road Transport Workers
Ayo Efunla
Thousands of Workers gathered at the Agege Stadium to join there counterparts around the world for the International Workers’ Day celebration.
The Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode, was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner of Physical planning, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye.
Members of the trade unions, associations, were also present to bring their demands to the front burner. Although the day is set aside to celebrate workers, it is also an opportunity to demand better welfare and working conditions.
A mascot at the celebration of Wokers’ Day in Lagos
Colourful display by workers at the Workers’ Day celebration in Lagos, today
International Workers Day Celebration in Lagos State, today.
International Workers Day Celebration in Lagos, today.
Members of National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees
Members of National Union of Road Transport Workers
Mr Abiodun Sowore at the International Workers’ Day celebration held in Lagos, today
Sex Workers at the International Workers Day Celebration in Lagos, today
Nigerian Workers celebrate International Workers’ Day in Lagos, today
The Nigeria Police Force Band at the occasion
