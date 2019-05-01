Ayo Efunla

Thousands of Workers gathered at the Agege Stadium to join there counterparts around the world for the International Workers’ Day celebration.

The Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode, was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner of Physical planning, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye.

Members of the trade unions, associations, were also present to bring their demands to the front burner. Although the day is set aside to celebrate workers, it is also an opportunity to demand better welfare and working conditions.

