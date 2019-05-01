Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking gears up to release a new album titled ”Wilmer”. The album is named after his daughter whom he composed a really long poem for.

We never knew the singer was a poet until this post. The album will drop on May 24th 2019. Read it below…

Dearest Wilmer,

My blessing from above,

Before I was introduced to you,

I knew you,

My new tribe,

We grew,

Steps we took,

Days I flew,

Sunrises too,

We are glued,

Through unconditional love,

Our souls intertwined,

Our bond, purest at its core,

In disbelief that you are mine,

We shine,

Through my obstacles in Cotonou,

Hustling with Grandpa

A reminder,

From there I came,

Product of Ebute Metta,

Hope for the ghetto youth

I write you this letter in hopes you understand your greatest value,

Of importance and bravery,

Forged in rich heritage,

African Royalty,

A Champion that’s who you are

Remember to pursue your greatest potential,

In you there could be a Yaa Asantewaa,

A spark similar to Michelle Obama

Flawed I am not,

For your eyes cloak me in deep comfort,

Whilst Kampala airport remind me that I am Black, A Nigerian

The beauty lies in the fact that you see me

Past all that,

All that identifies as unworthy,

For in you there is strength,

Drawn by raw emotion,

Magnificent in all your humility,

In all the changes you made in me,

Unknowingly,

Separated by an influx of differences,

Surrounded by infinite love,

My peace of mind,

The anomaly,

The exception to the rule,

You are,

My best body of work,

Art imitating life,

I am,

Father to Wilmer

God fearing,

African,

Black, Man

This is Wilmer,

Daughter of Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking

My dedication.

WILMER THE ALBUM OUT 24.05.2019

