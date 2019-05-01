Adeshina Michael

The leader of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi and his wife, Nike are celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary.

Pastor Adeyemi shared the good news on his social media page on Wednesday, and showered some encomium on his woman.

According to Sam Adeyemi, Nike is a woman of passion, love, sensitivity and commitment.

He said: I am thanking God today my sweetheart, Nike Adeyemi, for you and for our amazing journey together over the last 26 years. Thank you for your passion, love, sensitivity, generosity, and commitment. I love you to the moon and beyond. Happy Anniversary.

Nike Adeyemi : ”What! We’ve been married for half of our lives! What a ride it has been, growing together through every storm and rainbow, accommodating our flaws and imperfections, harnessing and celebrating our strengths.

”I am thankful to God for you Sweetheart, Sam Adeyemi for His grace. You know how I feel about you already. Thank you for the great times.

”Here is to growing gracefully old together. l love you.”

