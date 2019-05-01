The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State chapter, has demanded that the arrears of the N30,000 minimum wage be paid to workers in the state.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Bayo Titi-Sodo , made the demand on Wednesday in Ibadan during the 2019 May Day celebration.

Titi-Sodi also called on all employers of labour to commence the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage on April 18,the day the new wage was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the employers should pronounced April 18 as the effective date the new wage.

” As it stands now, all employers of labour are owing workers arrears of 13 days and we are demanding that the arrears be paid.

“We also called on the government at all levels to ensure that the new wage is paid across board.

“We assure the government of the workers’ dedication to duty and hope the government will listen to our demand and prioritise the workers’ welfare,” Titi-Sodo said.

Mr Olusegun Abatan, Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Oyo State, called on government to carry along the pensioners in the state on the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Abatan said that the Nigeria law stipulated that whenever the salaries and wages of workers were increased, that of the pensioners should also be increased.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, said the representatives of the labour union and government met recently on the issue of the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Ajimobi who was represented by his Deputy, Moses Adeyemo, said his government was committed to the payment of the new wage.

He said the government would do the needful as soon as all documentation and processes for the takeoff of the new minimum wage were completed.

