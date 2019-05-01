A beautiful last minute free kick by Ismail Bello secured a win and three points for home side, Aklosendi International Football Club against visiting Sokoto United Football Club.

The hard fought Nigeria National League (NNL) Match day 3 encounter took place at the Lafia Township stadium on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that despite a flurry of goal scoring opportunities for both sides especially the home side, both teams failed to break the deadlock as their defences held firm.

The fixture looked like ending in a barren draw till the 95th minute when Aklosendi secured a free kick outside the penalty box for a foul on Luka Ambina.

NAN reports after all formalities on exact spot of the free kick and space for the Sokoto United wall, Bello then stepped out and curled the free-kick into the Sokoto United net sending team mates and supporters of the home side into ruptures.

The away side could not get a decent time to respond as the center referee blew the whistle moments later thereby ending the encounter.

