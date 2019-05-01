The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Zamfara chapter has promised to introduce more ways of supporting widows in the state.

The state NLC chairman, Mr Bashir Mafara made the promise while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday, on the sideline of activities marking this year’s May Day celebration in the state.

“Widows in the state are facing untold hardships, even as women generally face a lot of challenges in their drive to raise good families.

“The NLC will continue to come up with practical ways to support the women, especially those who lost their husbands and are made to cater for the home without any support,” Mafara said.

The labour leader promised that workers would always be willing to partner with government and other relevant agencies to move the state forward.

He also said that the congress would strengthen the political committee of workers in the state.

“This will in turn strengthen the participation of the workers in deciding who occupies political positions and who has the desire to address the pressing issues.

“There are many neglected sectors of the state economy that need little boosts and when the labour unions are engaged, members will make inputs that will find ways of improvement,” he said.

NAN reports that highlight of the celebration was a march past by workers, held at the play ground of the Zamfara College of Arts and Science, Gusau.

Gov.Abdulaziz Yari was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi at the occasion.

