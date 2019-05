Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda Coker has shared a picture of her working on May 1st when she’s actually supposed to be resting.

Her photo is one without makeup. Check it out and her caption below.

Workers’day indeed!

Please let me know if you are truly resting or working like I am😁

Still I am grateful to Abba Father for this opportunity to #workhardandstayhumble

Have an awesome May people

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp