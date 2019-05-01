A Medical Expert, Dr Abia Nzelu, on Wednesday, called on employers to promote preventive healthcare among their workforce in order to improve the health indices of the country.

Nzelu, who is Executive Secretary of Mass Medical Mission, made the call at the PinkCruise/ PinkVission event organised to commemorate the 2019 ‘Workers Day’ in Lagos.

According to her, there is no better day to reflect on the health of Nigerian workers and professionals than May Day.

“And also to seek ways of improving the health and well being of Nigeria’s workforce and productive population.

“So this is a good time to make people know that the health of their workforce is very important and that preventive healthcare is the best way to improve the health indices of the country.

The expert said it was important for employers to come up with packages that would look into the well-being of their workforce.

“We can not afford to have unhealthy workforce, if the workforce of any country is unhealthy the country is then in trouble.

“Employers need to engage in activities that will bring health personnel on board, by inviting them to provide routine check- up and screening for their staff.

“Because we find out that people are so busy and their work schedule is so tight that they do not have time to go for health check.

“So they need to create opportunities for their workforce because if their staff are not healthy, such company is in trouble.

“When we have people who have so much potentials with innovations, dying at a very young age, it will definitely have effect on the nation’s economy,” she said.

Nzelu advised employees to focus on preventive healthcare, in order to reduce the burden of expense that would be needed for treatments.

