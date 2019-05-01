Travis Scott‘s birthday was on Tuesday, April 30th, and his baby mama Kylie Jenner got him a Lamborghini to celebrate.
The 27 year old shared a photo of the car on Instagram and wrote: “Wifey you go in every time,” mentioning Kylie in the post.
Wednesday, May 1, 2019 12:36 pm
