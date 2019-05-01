Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano says the state will implement newly approved N30, 000 national minimum wage as soon as National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission releases table for payment.

Obiano made the promise in an address to mark the 2019 Workers’ Day Celebration at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka on Wednesday.

The governor, who described Workers Day as special in the life of workers, said waiting for the guideline from the federal government would enable the state pay its’ workers the right money for the new wage regime.

Obiano said that all the issues/problems raised by the labour unions in the state had been approved in principle, adding that his administration in the past five years had enjoyed good working relationship with labour.

He, however, challenged the workers to put in their best in their various offices, noting that his administration abhorred corruption in its entirety.

Earlier in an address, Mr Jerry Nubia, the Anambra State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commended Obiano for his worker-friendly disposition, prevalent peace and security in the state.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

