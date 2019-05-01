The National Association of Industrial Pharmacists (NAIP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Prof. Ahmed Mora as the chairman of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN).

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by the First National Vice Chairman of the association, Mr Ahmed Gana-Mohammed, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

Gana-mohammed, who was a former Chairman of PSN, Kano State branch, also commended the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, for recommending Mora for the appointment, saying the minister did the needful by the recommendation.

“What he did was the needful as demanded by the PCN Act 17 of 2004.

“Both the recommendation and the approval for the appointment were done in good faith. And with the sole intention of taking the Pharmacy profession to the next level.

“All actions were done in accordance to the Section 3 (1a) Act 17 of 2004, which says categorically that:

“The Chairman, who shall be a registered Pharmacist of not less than 15 years post-registration experience, to be appointed by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the recommendation of the Minister.”

While shedding more light on the suitability of Mora, Gana-mohammed said: “Prof. Mora is the only known academic in Nigeria who has been teaching undergraduate and postgraduate Pharmacy students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, from 1986 to date (33yrs), free of charge with free handouts.

“He is the pioneer Professor of the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice, Igbenedion University, Okada.

“During his tenure as the Registrar of PCN, it experienced unprecedented development. It was expanded to have offices in all states of the federation and more than 100 Pharmacists were employed under the council,“ he said.

