Ex-beauty Queen and beauty entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson is the big face on the 2019 April issue of Exquisite Magazine.

The stunning beauty did look beautiful in the photos following the cover feature. In this issue, she rocked different bold lipsticks with smokey eyes and flowers adorning her hair.

Speaking on this issue’s cover, the magazine said:

“Our cover diva is a beauty with a purpose. She is on a mission to take on the beauty world, one product at a time and in the process empowering other people. Meet Dabota Lawson, the founder of Dabota cosmetics.

Exquisite Magazine is for the unlimited woman, YOU. You are a powerful, unique, special and exquisite woman. We aim to help you restyle your mind to live the life you desire intentionally. Therefore, in this issue, we have included tips on how to work at a job you don’t love and more.”

See some photos from the shoot below.

Photographer: @praise_that_phtographer

Art Director/ Styling @infoworldcharming

Assist Stylist: @davidstarr_ @ceeyonceemua

Makeup: @dom_krasota

Special Effect: @lekeshades

Hair Stylist: @highdtosin

Weave: @myhairltd

Editor in Chief @tewaonasany

