Ace Comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known as ‘I Go Dye’ has welcomed the arrival of a baby girl into the family.

I Go Dye took to his Instagram page to celebrate the arrival of the baby.

“Lovely princess to a new generation, welcome Paris Agoda my beautiful daughter… no DNA pls na me be dat April 4 1979 and Paris,” he said.

His fellow comedians and fans have felicitated with him on his new born baby.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp