By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Since he acquired his private jet, the relationship between the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman and popular critics, Daddy Freeze has taken a new shape that has kept followers of both parties in consternation.

Freeze, a supposed fiend of many pastors and those in the Christendom, is hated for his controversial interpretation of the scriptures, displaying, what many church followers called, crass ignorance of the Bible to suit his whim and caprice. He had lashed out at most of God’s anointed servants like Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor William Kumuyi, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and countless others. To many church goers, Freeze is simply an ‘anti-Christ.’ He is always insulting and harsh whenever he is confronted on his Instagram page, with his popular insulting cliche: ‘dingbat.’

Many in the Christendom feel that Freeze lacked the grace of God and could not be said to be ‘born again’ in the biblical parlance. On the other hand, Apostle Suleman is a man of the people, piloting the affairs of a blossom church with large followers, even though he has some ‘buts’ in his ministry. The two are supposed to be walls apart because one seems to propagate the gospel of Christ while the other seems to be pulling down the fabrics of the Christian faith with his controversial views and stance, overthrowing the faith of many like what Paul in the Bible said: “And their word will eat as doth a canker: of whom is Hymenaeus and Philetus; Who concerning the truth have erred, saying that the resurrection is past already; and overthrow the faith of some.” (2 Timothy 2:17,18)

Freeze had attacked Suleman for acquiring a private jet and called him out to explain how many people he had catered for in his church that warranted him buying a jet at the expense of the poor. After barrage of attacks, especially from Reno Omokri, a friend of Freeze and Suleman, the founder of the Free Nation movement seemed to cower and took to his Instagram page and said: “A lot of people are of the opinion that Apostle Suleman and I are sworn enemies.

“This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Most people are unaware that we are actually quite close and speak very often, sometimes as often as 5 to 6 times a week. So why then did it seem like I called him out over his private jet issue?”

A day later, Suleman took to Youtube to release about six-minute video, explaining his relationship with Freeze, saying that he loved him despite his several barrage of attacks.

“I love Daddy Freeze despite he speaks against me. You cannot achieve divine goal, using the energy of the flesh, it has to be by the spirit. The end time true church is not going to be mechanical, but by the spirit, so if you do not have the spirit, you cannot understand the workings of God,” Suleman said.

He then cited John 3:8, which reads: “The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit.” Suleman said a man of the Spirit could not be understood as he could speak one thing here and another thing there. He was apparently referring to himself and Freeze as men of the spirit. He failed to distinguished the different between carnality and the spirit and that the Spirit of God is not the author of confusion, which many believed Freeze is fanning.

Suleman rambles on: “I and Daddy Freeze, we talk, we discuss scriptures, so you have to be careful. That is my standard, you are not just reckless in statement, utterances, you don’t season your words, check the kind of things we bring from our mouth. Love is the key. We don’t have that kind of relationship where I can’t correct him or he can’t correct me. I will not subscribe to you hating people because they speak against you.

“We started talking, we talk, we discuss scriptures and there is nothing else we do asides discussing scriptures. He talks about scriptures, I listened and I talk and he listened and that is over two months.

“Love is key, if we say we love God and don’t love your brother, you deceive yourself. He (Freeze) said a lot of things against me, so I heard, but I see a person who discusses scriptures with me. I have never seen him, I don’t have his account details, so this sort of saying money exchange hands, it has never happened. Some people are saying Apostle you are discussing with an anti-Christ, Apostle, you have deviated, you are discussing with somebody against the body of Christ. We don’t agree on many things. You don’t condemn him. Why does it sound as if heaven wants to fall because two brothers are now talking.?”

Suleman’s comments appear disjointed, how do you discuss scriptures in details with Freeze whom you claimed you have never seen? What is this romance about? Also, in the Christendom, a brother is someone who shared the same faith and not a Caterpillar.

This is attested to by the admonition of Paul in Romans 16:17-18, which said: “Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offences contrary to the doctrine which ye have learned; and avoid them. For they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple.” While the Bible said Christians should love their enemies, it warned: “Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves. (Mathew 10:16)”

With growing criticism from his followers, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram and wrote: “My friendship with Apostle Suleman is so hard for many to comprehend that some are actually suggesting that the original Daddy Freeze has been cloned.”

How far can this new romance go? But the warning is sounded to Suleman: “Can a man take fire in his bosom, and his clothes not be burned? Can one go upon hot coals, and his feet not be burned? (Proverbs 6:27,28)”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

