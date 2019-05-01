Over 2,000 citizens of Abeokuta are to enjoy free medical check up and treatment in a four-day healthcare services in a Healthcare Centre where the incumbent Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun was given birth to.

The former maternity home which was renovated by the governor and partnered with a private Healthcare was renamed Comprehensive Healthcare.

According to Dr Olasimbo Davidson, Director of Clinical and Quality Service, representing the Managing Director of the Facility, Dr Emmanuel Martins, during a press conference organised by Trinitas Healthcare Partners, a private health facility, the free healthcare would kick off on May 1 and end on Saturday May 4 at Comprehensive Healthcare in Totoro area of Abeokuta.

Olasimbo noted that Comprehensive Health Clinic (CHC) is a primary and secondary care hospital established to meet the yearning needs of the local community for provision of quality healthcare services in the entire State.

She also hinted that patients were to be treated on various illness, ranging from heart problems, kidney issues, liver problems, diabetes, infertility, disability, pregnant problem, among others.

Her words, “I want to congratulate His Excellency, Governor Amosun for his commitment to this dream of rebuilding the State infrastructure and establishing the first independent community-based hospital in Ogun State.”

“We are committed to pursuing excellence in community based healthcare service delivery and would be working with the best in the field of public and primary healthcare management in Nigeria. Our strategic vision of impacting the communities we serve as the healthcare provider of choice, hospitals and partner organisations underpin all we do as an organisation within the community.

“The hospital was set to pioneer a change in provision of sustainable community based healthcare services at affordable prices and accessible to all the people of Ogun.

“Also. the programme is to enable the general public, especially those in the rural communities have access to free medical consultations.”

She also hinted that the event would herald the dawn of new beginning in healthcare provision in the State.

To this end, she revealed that qualified medical doctors from the United State of America (USA) had indicated their support for the free medical services in various department of the center, as she commended the state government for their support since the establishment of the public private partnership hospital.

