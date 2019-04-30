The Oyo State Government has met with representatives of labour unions on the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage in the state.

The meeting, which held at the state secretariat in Ibadan, had in attendance representatives of the state government, Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 18 signed the N30,000 new minimum wage bill into law, directing that implementation takes immediate effect.

NAN also reports that the meeting was held at the instance of an earlier letter dated April 24 and signed by NLC, TUC and JNC officials.

The unions had in the letter requested for a meeting with the state government on the implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state.

They urged the state government to put necessary machinery in action for immediate implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state with effect from April.

Mr Olalekan Alli, the Secretary to the State Government, who led the government team, expressed optimism over implementation of the new wage in the state.

Alli said that the state was awaiting a formal and enabling directive from the Head of Service of the Federation to proceed on the implementation of the new wage.

Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo, State NLC Chairman and Mr Emmanuel Ogundiran, State TUC Chairman, urged the state government to regularly keep in touch with the Federal Government for the enabling directive.

The duo said such action would place the state among the first to implement the new minimum wage.

They said their prayer at the meeting was for the implementation of the new minimum wage across all levels.

The duo, however, did not rule out the implementation of the new minimum wage commencing with April salary.

