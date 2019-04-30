The news of the release of Zainab Aliyu by Saudi Arabia authorities has been received with great relief by Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and an ardent critic of President Muhammed Buhari.

The release has propelled Omokri, for the first time since their ouster in 2015, to praise and commend President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said: “I celebrate the @MBuhari government for securing Zainab Aliyu’s release in record breaking time.

“President Buhari is to be commended.

“Now, I urge the President to apply the same sense of urgency that he showed for Zainab towards Leah Sharibu and make #FreeLeahSharibu a reality.’’

Reno Omokri

✔

@renoomokri

Also Amnesty International (AI), an international organisation, that has been having a running battle with authorities, especially with Nigerian security agencies, also commended Nigeria for securing the release of Zainab.

Amnesty Int. Nigeria tweeted: “A welcomed development that Zainab Habibu Aliyu is free. But that is not enough, more needs to be done to ensure freedom of all Nigerians held by Saudi Arabia’s flawed judicial system’’.

Amnesty Int. Nigeria

✔

@AmnestyNigeria

AI had on Monday called on Saudi Arabia to free Aliyu.

In its tweet, it said: “Saudi Arabian authorities must free Zainab Habibu Aliyu. Her ordeal shows everything wrong with death penalty. Let us raise our voices, until Zainab is free. No one knows who can be the next victim of such injustice. #FreeZainab #Nigeria #ZainabIsInnocent’’

Saudi Arabian authorities released Zainab Aliyu, a student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, who was arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

Also released was Ibrahim Abubakar.

Zainab was arrested since Dec. 25, 2018.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the government has been able to establish the innocence of Zainab and the second Nigerian involved in the case, Ibrahim Abubakar.

Both accused, he said, would be released tomorrow to the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia.

There had been several calls for their release with President Muhammadu Buhari directing the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, to swiftly intervene and secure her immediate release.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa had assured Nigerians that they were making good progress and she will be back, along with 2 others in the same situation.

Zainab was arrested after a banned drug, Tramadol, was found in her bag, but claimed it was planted in her luggage by unknown persons.

The student had reportedly travelled from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in company with her mother, Mrs. Maryam Aliyu, and sister, Hajara Aliyu.

Zainab was accused of entering Saudi Arabia with an illegal dosage of Tramadol.

Reports indicate the she was a victim of a cartel that specialised in keeping hard drugs in travellers’ bags, some of whom were already in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

In Kano on Tuesday, some students of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, her school, protested against her arrest and detention.

