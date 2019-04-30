The winner of last Saturday’s Councillorship by-election in Ward A ( Obele/Oniwala ) in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr. Kazeem Bello, has received his Certificate of Return from the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ( LASIEC ).

Speaking at the ceremony, on Tuesday in Yaba, the Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips, congratulated the Councillor-elect and his party, the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) on their victory.

The Chairman urged the Councillor-elect to see his election as an opportunity to serve the people and champion their cause, stressing that the Councillor-elect must “be seen to be a servant of all regardless of political affiliations or differences”.

Phillips, whose address at the ceremony was delivered by an Electoral Commissioner of the Commission, Hon. Olusegun Ayedun, noted that the Commission demonstrated its commitment by providing “a level playing field for the two political parties and their candidates in the bye-election and ensured that people’s votes really counted”, adding that the Commission would continue to conduct free, fair and credible elections at the Local Government level of the State.

The Chairman, however, expressed disappointment over the low voters turnout during the election, adding that it was inexplicable that less than ten percent of registered voters in the area cast their votes during the exercise.

While pointing out that this was a challenge which the Commission was ready to tackle by stepping up its Continuous Civic and Voter Education programmes, Phillips stated that the Commission expected key stakeholders, including leaders of political parties, elected political office holders and political appointees to conduct themselves in manners that would inspire confidence in the citizenry and motivate them towards more active and effective participation in the electoral process.

She added that every good citizen must realize that it was their civic duty to vote and actively participate in the electoral process, pointing out that keeping aloof of the electoral process by majority of the citizenry could not help democracy and society to grow.

Phillips also commended the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), Mr. Abdulateef Bolaji Sanni, his political party, the PDP and residents of the area for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after the bye-election.

The Chairman also expressed appreciation to security agencies, particularly the police, the Department of State Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps “ for their support and cooperation in maintaining peace and order during the course of the election cycle”.

Responding after receiving his certificate of return, Bello expressed appreciation to his political leaders in the area for their support and also commended the Commission for ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible.

He pledged that he would not let the people down.

Present at the ceremony were Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, Chief ( Mrs. ) Toyin Ibrahim-Famakinwa and Prof. Tunde Babawale ( all Electoral Commissioners ) and Mr. Sesan Ogundeko, the Permanent Secretary as well as Directors and Heads of Department/ Unit of the Commission.

The Councillor-elect was also accompanied to the ceremony by Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, Chairman, Surulere Local Government Area and Hon. Ajao, the Chairman of APC in the LGA, among others.

The councillorship by-election was conducted to fill the councillorship seat which became vacant following the death of the person occupying the seat, Hon. Razak Bello.

