The Police in Kaduna State said Dr Abubakar Mohammad, Chairman, Universal Basic Education Commission, and his daughter, Yasmin, regained freedom unhurt from kidnappers on Tuesday’s afternoon.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

Sabo said that the victims were rescued following a pressurised combing by the Police Operatives deployed to rescue them.

The two victims were kidnapped along Kaduna–Abuja Road on Monday.

“The release came at the time when the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar, was attending a Zonal Meeting of Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna.

“Thus, the IGP used the opportunity to visit the family and sympathise with them on the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP assured the family of Police commitment to unmasking the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“IGP informed the general public that already one suspect has been arrested by the Police in connection to the incident and one AK47 Rifle with 29 rounds of ammunition was recovered in his possession,” he said.

He disclosed that the suspect named Abdur-Rahman Ahmadu was undergoing interrogation in police custody.

The police spokesperson added that efforts were on course to apprehend the remaining fleeing suspects.

“The Command is also re-strategizing to fortify security along our highways to reinforce the ongoing efforts of Operation Puff Adder,” he said.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, reiterated the Command’s commitment to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum.

He said that Abdur-Rahaman appealed for community support by assisting the police with intelligence to facilitate proactive policing measures of the Command.

