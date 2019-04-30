The Senator, representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has described the kidnap of the Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Mohammad Abubakar and his daughter by gunmen along the Kaduna-Abuja highway as tragic and unfortunate.
The gunmen who were dressed in military uniform intercepted two vehicles, including a sports utility vehicle belonging to the UBEC chairman around Kurmin Kare village along the highway at about 3:30 pm on Monday, shot the driver dead, and later abducted the UBEC chairman and his daughter to an unknown destination.
Reacting to this development on Facebook, Sani said the reported kidnapping of Abubakar and his daughter and the killing of his driver along Abuja Kaduna road was tragic and unfortunate.
“I call on the security agencies to jointly intensify efforts to secure their freedom. My heart goes to the victims and their families. May the soul of the deceased Rest In Peace. Amin,” he said.
Taste of their own medicine, instead of these people to support policies to make everyone safe in Nigeria , they frustrates the system
And the same system comes back and bite them, if not, why should his daughter study in foreign country when his primary responsibility is to enhance education standard in Nigeri