In a major blow to Police’s Operation Puff Adder, armed men blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday, opened fire on some vehicles and abducted the chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Mohammad Abubakar and his daughter.

Abubakar’s driver was killed. Two other persons were also injured.

The attack, which punctured the claimed successes of Operation Puff Adder, occurred at about 3.30 pm in Kurmin Kare village on Monday.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the kidnap and the attack. He said the injured victims were rescued.

“Today April 29, we received information through DPO Katari that at about 1530hrs, he got a distress call that Armed Men in military uniform intercepted a Land Cruiser Jeep with Reg. No 07E o4 FG and Toyota Sienna with Reg. No SLJ 465 TN at Kurmin Kare Village along Kaduna -Abuja Expressway, opened fire on the vehicles and in the process the driver of the jeep was shot dead.

“While the occupants, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar who is the Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and his daughter were kidnapped.

“The occupants of the Sienna; one Alowonle Olalere and Onuka Victor both of Ibadan, Oyo State were injured and rescued to Katari Police Station.”

Sabo added that the two injured victims were returning from Kano where they went to shoot a film titled ‘The Last Step’.

