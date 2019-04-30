Jemima Osunde

Actress, model and presenter Jemima Osunde is a year older today, April 30th 2019. The film star who became popular when she featured in a tv series”Shuga” as Leila penned sweet words to herself.

She wrote:APRIL 30TH! A.k.A MY BIRTHDAY 🥰💃🏽💛💛💛


I am sooooooo grateful for my life! GOD IS GREAT!!! I am so blessed 😩🙏!
And I count every single one of you as a part of my many many blessings! •

New age, new beginnings 🥰😍🙌🏽.
GLOWria has a special announcement later today for you all 😉💛