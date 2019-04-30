Prof. Segun Ajiboye, the Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), says the body has commenced efforts to return teachers displaced by insurgency in the North East Zone to the classrooms.

Ajiboye said in Ibadan that TRCN would re-motivate and change the psyche of the traumatised teachers to encourage them to return to the classrooms.

He further stated that some of the teachers who were in the zone had lost their certificates in the crisis, adding that the council had restored them.

“Actually, it is disheartening; we are affected and we can’t pretend.

“We have lost so many teachers to insecurity especially in the North-East. it created trauma, pupils left schools and they don’t want to come back.

“The teachers themselves left because of what had happened to their colleagues.

“What we are doing is to bring back our teachers especially in the North-East. A lot of interventions are going on to re-motivate them and change their psyche.

” So many of them left the teaching profession; they don’t want to come back but now sanity is returning and our teachers are coming back.

“Some of them lost their certificates to insurgency,” he said.

On the deadline to register as professional teachers, Ajiboye disclosed that full enforcement against unregistered and unlicensed teachers would begin in January 2020.

The TRCN boss said that any teacher not registered by the council as at Dec. 31, 2019 would not be allowed to practise in Nigeria.

According to him, a letter of reminder is being sent to the Commissioners of Education and the Education Secretary in the Federal Capital Territory on the need to ensure that practising teachers in their states get valid licence before the deadline.

“That deadline stands. In fact, the Minister of Education has directed that TRCN should do a letter to Commissioners of Education and Education Secretary in the FCT to remind them about the deadline.

“By December 2019, anyone not registered and licensed by TRCN may may not be allowed in our classrooms.

