By Nneka Okumazie

Love of another, like inside one’s soul can be hard to find. But, compassion can be a major marriage saver. Character is important, value, compatibility and all the list of things to sustain a union.

However, when a partner decides to be mean rather than compassionate in situations where the other is vulnerable, love at that point is – maybe – worthless.

Discipline is different from meanness. There are lines to not cross and there are deal breakers, but when suddenness happens, if the decision is nada from a loved one, it is far difficult to watch.

The question is how do single people check for compassion? It is easy to measure affection, communication, generosity, care, etc. But clues of compassion may be limited, if other tests are passed.

There is a standard of the world on everything, and it’s a no-brainer to follow those in decisions.

Nonetheless, everyone falls in line of need, such that the outcome depends on compassion.

It is hard to understand the kind of love that excludes compassion. It is important to be compassionate to others as much as possible, especially a loved one, or spouse.

GOD is love. Christ is compassion. There were several Scriptures of Christ showing compassion. An expression of the love of Christ is compassion.

[Matthew 20:34, So JESUS had compassion [on them], and touched their eyes: and immediately their eyes received sight, and they followed Him.]

[Luke 7:13, And when the LORD saw her, He had compassion on her, and said unto her, Weep not.]

[Matthew 9:36, But when He saw the multitudes, He was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd.]

[John 11:33, When JESUS therefore saw her weeping, and the Jews also weeping which came with her, He groaned in the Spirit, and was troubled]

[Hebrews 7:25, Wherefore He is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto GOD by Him, seeing He ever liveth to make intercession for them.]

Christ expects compassion rather than hardness of heart.

Compassion can also be a factor to decide whom to marry: the one who would be most compassionate and least mean, with submission to do likewise.

Compassion in the world seems like a – good – strange thing because of the abundance of wickedness, meanness, bitterness, hate, evil, envy, trap, unknown intention, pride, greed, etc.

Some people justify meanness by saying the world is mean, so meanness is customary. Some justify theirs by saying they are human so they should be mean.

Sometimes, meanness, wickedness, etc. are like a bad spirit that needs to go and to be dead to.

[Mark 9:26, And [the spirit] cried, and rent him sore, and came out of him: and he was as one dead; insomuch that many said, He is dead.]

Something might seem justified, but sometimes, compassion is the form of love that is the greatest.

[Matthew 1:19, Then Joseph her husband, being a just [man], and not willing to make her a public example, was minded to put her away privily.]

