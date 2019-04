Davido’s girlfriend Chioma or Chef chi as she is fondly called, turns 24 today. The food enthusiast is thanking God for life as she says this is her best year ever.

She wrote:

Thank God for life! 😍🎉 best year so far!! 🤪I’m so blessed 🙏

Her boo Davido, also penned sweet words to his bae:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WIFEY !! @thechefchi ! IM NOT LUCKY IM BLESSED !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

