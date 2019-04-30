The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 145 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

Alhaji Idris Muhammad, Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Muhammad said the Nigerians arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday night aboard a chartered Al Buraq Air aircraft with registration number 5A – DMG.

He said that the Nigerians were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and European Union under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) Programme.

“After profiling of the returnees, the analysis of the breakdown indicates that 99 adult males, two male children and five male infants were among them.

“The profiling also revealed that 35 adult females and four infant females were also brought back, ” Muhammad said.

The coordinator, while receiving the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, admonished them to learn lessons from what they had gone through in the volatile North African country.

He urged them to always be ready to make the best use of opportunities abundantly available in Nigeria.

Accordng to him, Nigeria is the best and has opportunities for everyone.

