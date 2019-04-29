Comedienne Helen Paul quickly jumped to the defence of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels who is allegedly married to a popular 59 year old politician and businessman Ned Nwoko.

This comes after various criticism from people as to why Regina should marry an old man and flaunt his wealth on social media.

She wrote:

Hypocrisy of the highest order, ladies are used to killing and condemning each other.

Do you know what she has gone through?

Do you know what pushed her and her family to go into such a marriage?

There are people who get married at an older age and their husbands are using them as punching bag.

Why are we quick to judge women? The woman did this, the woman did that, What about the men?

Please let us leave issues that are sorted and focus on matters that truly need attention.

Nigeria is so big. Plenty problems to be solved o…

Everybody na sinner!

Better matter no go trend o.

#actor #react

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

