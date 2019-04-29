Ghana’s controversial cleric, Prophet Kumchacha says the world will end the day he does not have sex with his wife.

According to him, unlike some men who shy away from openly discussing their sexual lifestyles, he openly did that, and had as much as 35 styles for the enjoyment of himself and his wife.

“I have 35 sex styles; so you can’t be my wife and be saying you’re tired of having sex; no matter how tired you are; you must avail yourself to me anytime l want it,” he said.

Kumchacha has always been in the news over his opinions on sexual matters and most of his critics have always wondered if he was truly passing across the message of God to the world.

He once said God created women only to cook for men because men are not so good at cooking, TVC reports.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

