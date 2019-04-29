By Paul Iyoghojie

The Police at Ikoyi Division, Ikoyi, Lagos have arrested a 39-year old robbery suspect, Victor Emuobi for allegedly scaling the fence into a compound at 12, MacPherson Avenue, Ikoyi, armed with two kitchen Knives at midnight to rob a resident, Tajudeen Solebo of properties valued N14,625,000.

A Police source alleged that the incident occurred when the suspect allegedly scaled the fence to gain access into the victim’s compound at about 3am armed with two kitchen knives to attack the complainant.

The suspect overpowered the victim, used clothes to gag his mouth, lock him inside a room and stole properties valued N14,625,000 and escaped.

The source further alleged that the screaming by the victim later attracted co-residents who rescued him.

Properties allegedly stolen by the suspect, according to the Police, included two Iphone valued at $1,200, Iphone X value at $950, one Iphone B Plus valued at$800, one mark book Laptop valued at $2,700, three Gold wristwatches valued at $34,000 and a cash sum of $120 all valued N14,625,000.

The victim reported the incident to the DPO in charge of Ikoyi division, CSP Tijani Mustapha N’abba who directed his men to fish out the fleeing suspect.

The source alleged that after days of intelligence gathering, the Police arrested the suspect at a hide out in Lagos.

The suspect, a resident of McCarty Street, Onikan, Lagos from Delta State was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a twocount of armed robbery.

The plea of the accused was not taken as the Police Counsel, Gods power Ehizoba prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP on the matter.

Magistrate M.F Onanusri adjourned the case till 25 May, 2019 for mention and ordered that the accused to be remanded at Ikoyi Prison, Lagos pending DPP’s advice.

