The Ondo State Police Command have arrested, Deji Adenuga, the suspected murderer who set ablaze nine members of his estranged girlfriend’s family in Igbodigo, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the State.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed the arrest on Monday in Akure.

Joseph said the suspect was arrested under a bridge, along Lagos/Benin Expressway in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

According to him, Adenuga was said to be one of the inmates who escaped from the Olokuta Prison in Akure, Ondo State during the prison break that occurred in 2013.

Joseph said the suspect had been arrested and would be paraded on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters, Akure, the state capital.

