Popular Nollywood actor, Prince Dammy Eke is reportedly dead. He was remembered for playing prominent roles in movies that promote cultural values from the eastern part of the country.

His death has thrown the industry and fans into mourning.

The actor was known for his philanthropic acts which he particularly did for children.

According to Olisa TV, sources close to the Nollywood actor, confirmed his death as he was said to have slumped on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Eke reportedly was sharing drinks with friends at a bar in Port Harcourt, when the sad event happened.

The cause of death had yet to be confirmed as at press time.

The last post on his Instagram was as at 11pm was 16 hours ago when he wished his daughter a happy birthday.

In that post, Eke said “Happy cake day y daughter.. May Gods continuance continue to abide with thee, greatness is all I see.”

On his Instagram page, fans have mourned his demise.

According to Benson Okonkwo, “Rip Damy eke😢😢😢😢”

Also, one Lizzy Gold said, “What is this useless news am hearing?..u made this post yesterday..you cant be dead.”

Eke was Nigerian actor, film director, writer, television personality and model. He was married to Muma Gee, a businesswoman with whom he had three children. He first garnered fame as an actor in 2003 starring in the Nollywood movie ‘Indecent Proposal.’

