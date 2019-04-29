The Nigerian Army has concluded arrangements for the establishment of three command secondary schools in Ekiti.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Foluso Daramola, said this on Monday during a press conference.

He said that arrangements were ongoing for the take-off of the schools.

The commissioner said that five senior military officers were currently in the state capital for a five-day official visit on the issue.

He said that the officers would visit both the proposed temporary and permanent sites where the schools would be located.

He stated that the schools would be located in three senatorial districts of the state.

According to him, the military assessment team will pay courtesy calls on the traditional rulers of the communities where the schools are being proposed to be sited.

He said that during the visit, the team would also have briefing sessions with the respective traditional rulers before proceeding to conduct the assessment test.

The commissioner listed the proposed host- communities for the schools as: Ijero-Ekiti, in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti South Senatorial District, and Isan-Ekiti in Ekiti North Senatorial District.

He disclosed also that the schools would take-off in September.

The state government had recently approved the establishment of four new secondary schools in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

This was to complement the existing ones and they would be take-off in September.

Also, the commissioner directed that all schools in the state should resume for the third term of the 2018/2019 academic session on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Daramola also charged all public and private schools across the state to adhere strictly to the school calendar year and strive to improve on the quality of education given to their pupils.

