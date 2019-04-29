Larry King is in the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, after suffering a heart attack last Thursday, TMZ reports.

The pioneering talk show host, 85, reportedly went into cardiac arrest and had a heart attack last Thursday, April 25, while getting ready to go to the hospital to check himself in for an angiogram, because he had been having trouble breathing.

TMZ reports that he was then rushed to a local Los Angeles hospital by ambulance, where he underwent an angioplasty. Several stents were inserted into his heart.

The outlet adds that King has been in the cardiac intensive care unit and will likely be released on Monday, April 29.

The former CNN personality had suffered heart attacks on two previous occasions, including one over 30 years ago in 1987. TMZ reports that the he’d been experiencing breathing problems for the past six months, but he hadn’t been formally diagnosed with any conditions.

King last appeared at a public event in February.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

