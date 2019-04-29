Abdu Maikaba, Flying Eagles Assistant coach and coach of Plateau United on Monday, said that the the Golden Eaglets would do better in the U-17 World cup scheduled for in Brazil in September.

Maikaba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the team’s poor outing in the just concluded AFCON U-17 championship was not enough to write them off.

He expressed confidence in the team which he said was full of talent and youthfulness.

“That team has explored many talents for Nigeria’s future super Eagles.

“The boys, despite their crash, are good and I believe they will do better in Brazil by September, “Maikaba said.

The coach urged Nigerians not to lose hope but renew their support for the team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s U-17 team were beaten 2-1 by their Angolan counterparts in the third place match of AFCON U-17 championship on Saturday.

The third-place play-off was decided at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday afternoon.

Niogerian boys were forced to play with 10 men for the major part of the second half after Porfirio’s expulsion.

In spite that, the Angolan U-17 National team held firm to end their U-17 Africa Cup of Nation campaign in third place, Nigeria settling for fourth.

Osvaldo Capemba opened the scoring before Wisdom Ubani leveled for the Golden Eaglets. Zito Luvumbo then scored a 49th-minute winner, with Nigeria unable to exploit their numerical advantage.

On Sunday, Cameroon lifted the trophy after defeating their Guinean counterparts on penalties.

