EFCC Football Club of Abuja on Sunday defeated Setraco FC 1-0 to win the 2019 FCT Men’s FA Cup competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the match played at the Area 3 football pitch in Abuja both teams displayed a brilliant performance in the first half.

However, Setraco FC lost Kenneth Oghogho to a red card in the 75th minute to reduce their steam.

Not long after, in the 80th minute, Emmanuel Icha scored to give his club the victory to claim the title.

The coach of Setraco FC, Johnathan Simon, later said he was impressed with his players’ performance even though they lost the match.

“My players fought well, but because the referee gave one of them a red card, our opponents had the opportunity to score the only goal of the match.

” But we will go and prepare for the national Aiteo Cup competition.

“We will also go home and work hard to win the 2020 FCT FA Cup,” he said.

On his part, the coach of EFCC FC, Shola Popo, said he was happy that his team won the final match.

“I’m happy that we achieved our goal, which was to lift the trophy. My players worked hard to win the match.

” Our opponents also gave us a tough time during the match.

“We now need to go home and correct our mistakes and and prepare well for the Aiteo Cup,” he said.

