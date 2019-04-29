Controversial founder of the Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a pastor who flogged church members for having sex before marriage, describing the pastor’s action as disgusting.

Video of the controversial Ghanaian pastor and founder of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has gone viral on internet when he was caught flogging mercilessly two church members for having sex before marriage.

In the video, Obinim was heard telling the man and woman that having sex before marriage was evil and descended on them with a whip, whipping them helplessly in front of thousands of congregation.

Watch video here:

Reacting to the development, an angry Freeze said the pastor needed to be sued for assault.

According to him, “When a pastor is a camel and the congregation is like a herd of goats. The pastor needs to be sued for assault.

“Pastor Obinim flogging his church members with belt for having sex before marriage. He says “You have to be married before you have sex. Do not commit fornication.”

A follower of Freeze on Instagram, glimz_jnr said “This pastor need to be asked whether he married as a virgin or else we die there.”

Another follower by the name erm_eye, said “Oh my God, this is unbelievable. Jesus didn’t flog the adulterous woman brought before Him, all he said was, “He who hath no sin, let him cast the first stone”. And when they had gone, he told her “has no one condemned you? Neither do I, go and sin no more”. Our pastors really need to learn more from Jesus about forgiveness.”

According to Royalty_igho, “Wow, me and am go fight die for the church that day.”

