Aspire Football Club of Adazi Ani on Sunday beat FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders 4-3 on penalty kicks to lift the 2019 NEROS/Anambra FA Cup.

The final match, which was played at the NEROS Stadium in Nanka, had ended 1-1 after regulation time.

FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders had opened scores through Chisom David in the first minute of the game, but Aspire FC equalised from the penalty spot midway into the second half through Ibezi Ifeanyi.

FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders ended the game with 10 men after Godfrey Nonso earned a red card for causing the penalty kick.

The third-place match between CKC FC and Udala FC also ended on penalty kicks with a 4-3 advantage to CKC FC.

Chukwuma Ubah, Chairman of FC IfeanyiUbah, congratulated the Cup winners and charged them to represent the state well at the national stage.

Ubah however disagreed with some aspects of the officiating, saying it was biased against his team.

He said the penalty kick which made the winners to draw level and an offside call were uncalled for.

Ubah said if his boys had taken the game beyond their opponents the penalty kicks which decided the game would not have been needed.

On his part, Godwin Okeke, the President of Aspire FC, said he was glad that his team were able to emerge champions.

Okeke said he would provide the best logistics necessary to enable his team compete favourably in the National Aiteo Cup proper

He said they were not afraid to confront any team in the competition.

