The Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammad Barkindo said on Sunday that people with a clear conscience had no cause to be apprehensive over the anti-graft crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Barkindo stated this when he received members of Wadata Communication Nigeria Ltd, led by the company’s Project Manager, Alhaji Zubair Idris.

The Monarch said the re-election of Buhari was an act of God that would enable the president to complete the anti-corruption war he started long ago when he was the country’s military leader.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election is a will of Almighty God that will enable him to complete the good works he started when he was a military ruler, especially the fight against corruption.

“I hope Nigerians will understand the good intention he has for the country,” Lamido said.

The Royal Father narrated how he (Barkindo), who was then the Commissioner of Finance in Gov.Barde’s administration, was arrested after the 1983 military coup.

“After my arrest and investigation, they found out that I had not stolen any money and was not involved in any corrupt practices, as such, I was released.

“I want President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with the fight against corruption and may Almighty God guide and protect him,” he said.

According to the traditional ruler, any person that has never engaged in shoddy economic deals should have nothing to fear.

Speaking earlier, Project Manager of Wadata Communications, Idris, had told Barkindo that they were in Yola to attend a one-day Townhall meeting on promotion of good governance, with the support of MacArthur Foundation.

He thanked the monarch for establishing Pulaku FM radio station, which specialised in creating awareness and educating grassroot communities on peace, economy and fight against corruption.

