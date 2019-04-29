Sunday marked a new chapter of cooperation within the All Progressives Congress, APC, family as two frontline leaders of APC from the South-South region, Rotimi Amaechi and the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and former minority leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio met each other to iron out their perceived political differences.

The meeting, which was at the instance of Akpabio, was brokered by two chieftains of the Party, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, (the Dan Amarna of Dutse) and Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN.

Alhaji Danu, was one of the Directors of Logistics of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and a long-time ally of President Muhammadu Buhari while Mr. Keyamo was the Director of Strategic Communications of the APC Presidential Campaign Council. He is also a Chieftain of the party from the South-South region.

The meeting which took place at the private residence of Danu in the Asokoro region of Abuja lasted several hours where the leaders frankly and honestly talked about their various disagreements from their days as Governors in PDP and in the then Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

They also discussed and analysed the performance of the party in the South-South region in the just-concluded election and identified areas where things went wrong and how to improve those areas in future.

At the end, both leaders agreed to close ranks and work in unison for the overall interest of the party in the country.

They promised to put behind them all previous perceived misgivings between them and to give a positive direction to the teeming supporters of the party across the country.

The two witnesses at the meeting were Danu and Keyamo.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

