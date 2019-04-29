Veteran comedian Ali Baba urges his followers to disassociate themselves from anyone practicing or supporting internet fraud.

The comic act even promised to block the fraudsters if he finds out they are following him. Read his post…

Unfollow and block anyone who is in support of internet fraud, Yahoo yahoo and scams. And if you know any please suggest them. I would rather have 1000 followers who are working hard to make a living than frauds. Anyone… just DM or post their handles. #UnfollowSupportersOfFraud

